|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Baltimore
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|New York
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|Boston
|6
|11
|.353
|6½
|Toronto
|6
|11
|.353
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Cleveland
|9
|7
|.563
|½
|Detroit
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Chicago
|6
|9
|.400
|3
|Kansas City
|5
|11
|.313
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|11
|5
|.688
|½
|Seattle
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Texas
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Oakland
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Los Angeles
|8
|8
|.500
|3½
___
Baltimore 8, Boston 1
Toronto 5, Minnesota 3
Texas 12, L.A. Angels 7
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 4
Cleveland 6, Seattle 4
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 1-2) at Seattle (Swanson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 1-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 0-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Miley 1-1) at Oakland (Brooks 2-1), 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
