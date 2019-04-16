East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 12 4 .750 — New York 7 9 .438 5 Baltimore 7 10 .412 5½ Toronto 6 11 .353 6½ Boston 6 12 .333 7 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 8 5 .615 — Cleveland 9 7 .563 ½ Detroit 8 8 .500 1½ Chicago 6 9 .400 3 Kansas City 5 11 .313 4½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 11 5 .688 ½ Seattle 13 6 .684 — Texas 8 7 .533 3 Oakland 10 9 .526 3 Los Angeles 8 8 .500 3½

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 8, Boston 1

Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

Texas 12, L.A. Angels 7

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 4

Cleveland 6, Seattle 4

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 1-2) at Seattle (Swanson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 1-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 0-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Miley 1-1) at Oakland (Brooks 2-1), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

