American League

April 16, 2019 10:53 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 13 4 .765
New York 7 9 .438
Baltimore 7 11 .389
Toronto 7 11 .389
Boston 6 12 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 6 .571
Cleveland 9 7 .563
Detroit 8 8 .500 1
Chicago 7 9 .438 2
Kansas City 5 12 .294
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 11 5 .688 ½
Seattle 13 6 .684
Texas 9 7 .563
Oakland 10 9 .526 3
Los Angeles 8 9 .471 4

___

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 8, Boston 1

Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

Texas 12, L.A. Angels 7

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 4

Cleveland 6, Seattle 4

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Toronto 6, Minnesota 5

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 1

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 1-2) at Seattle (Swanson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 1-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 0-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Miley 1-1) at Oakland (Brooks 2-1), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

