East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 13 4 .765 — New York 7 9 .438 5½ Baltimore 7 11 .389 6½ Toronto 7 11 .389 6½ Boston 6 12 .333 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 10 7 .588 — Minnesota 8 6 .571 ½ Detroit 8 8 .500 1½ Chicago 7 9 .438 2½ Kansas City 5 12 .294 5 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 12 5 .706 — Seattle 13 7 .650 ½ Texas 9 7 .563 2½ Oakland 10 10 .500 3½ Los Angeles 8 9 .471 4

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 8, Boston 1

Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

Texas 12, L.A. Angels 7

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 4

Cleveland 6, Seattle 4

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Toronto 6, Minnesota 5

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 1

Houston 9, Oakland 1

Cleveland 4, Seattle 2

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 1-2) at Seattle (Swanson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 0-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Miley 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

