|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|New York
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Baltimore
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|Toronto
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|Boston
|6
|12
|.333
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Minnesota
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Detroit
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Chicago
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Kansas City
|5
|12
|.294
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Seattle
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|Texas
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Oakland
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Los Angeles
|8
|9
|.471
|4
___
Baltimore 8, Boston 1
Toronto 5, Minnesota 3
Texas 12, L.A. Angels 7
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 4
Cleveland 6, Seattle 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0
Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2
Toronto 6, Minnesota 5
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 1
Houston 9, Oakland 1
Cleveland 4, Seattle 2
Kansas City (Keller 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 1-2) at Seattle (Swanson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 0-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Miley 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-2) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bailey 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 3-0), 6:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
