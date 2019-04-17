East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 13 4 .765 — New York 7 9 .438 5½ Baltimore 7 11 .389 6½ Toronto 7 11 .389 6½ Boston 6 12 .333 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 11 7 .611 — Minnesota 8 6 .571 1 Detroit 8 8 .500 2 Chicago 7 10 .412 3½ Kansas City 6 12 .333 5 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 12 5 .706 — Seattle 13 8 .619 1 Texas 9 7 .563 2½ Oakland 10 10 .500 3½ Los Angeles 8 9 .471 4

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Toronto 6, Minnesota 5

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 1

Houston 9, Oakland 1

Cleveland 4, Seattle 2

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 1, Seattle 0

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-2) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 3-0), 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

