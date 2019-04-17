Listen Live Sports

American League

April 17, 2019 9:39 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 13 4 .765
New York 8 9 .471 5
Baltimore 7 11 .389
Toronto 7 11 .389
Boston 6 13 .316 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 11 7 .611
Minnesota 8 6 .571 1
Detroit 8 8 .500 2
Chicago 7 10 .412
Kansas City 6 12 .333 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 12 5 .706
Seattle 13 8 .619 1
Texas 9 7 .563
Oakland 10 10 .500
Los Angeles 8 9 .471 4

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Toronto 6, Minnesota 5

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 1

Houston 9, Oakland 1

Cleveland 4, Seattle 2

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

Cleveland 1, Seattle 0

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-2) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 3-0), 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

