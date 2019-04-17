|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|New York
|8
|9
|.471
|5½
|Toronto
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Baltimore
|7
|12
|.368
|7½
|Boston
|6
|13
|.316
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Minnesota
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Detroit
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|Chicago
|7
|10
|.412
|3½
|Kansas City
|6
|12
|.333
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Seattle
|13
|8
|.619
|1
|Texas
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Oakland
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Los Angeles
|8
|9
|.471
|4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0
Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2
Toronto 6, Minnesota 5
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 1
Houston 9, Oakland 1
Cleveland 4, Seattle 2
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3
Cleveland 1, Seattle 0
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 1
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-2) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bailey 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 3-0), 6:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
