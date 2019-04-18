|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|New York
|8
|10
|.444
|6
|Toronto
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Baltimore
|7
|12
|.368
|7½
|Boston
|6
|13
|.316
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Minnesota
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Detroit
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|7
|11
|.389
|4
|Kansas City
|7
|12
|.368
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Seattle
|13
|8
|.619
|½
|Texas
|10
|7
|.588
|1½
|Oakland
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Los Angeles
|8
|10
|.444
|4
___
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3
Cleveland 1, Seattle 0
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 4, Toronto 1
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 2, Houston 1
Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 7
Toronto 7, Minnesota 4
Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 2-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Toussaint 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 1-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-2) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 2-0) at Texas (Smyly 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 4-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 0-3) at Oakland (Brooks 2-1), 10:07 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
