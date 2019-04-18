Listen Live Sports

American League

April 18, 2019 9:51 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 14 4 .778
New York 8 10 .444 6
Toronto 8 12 .400 7
Baltimore 7 12 .368
Boston 6 13 .316
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 11 7 .611
Minnesota 9 7 .563 1
Detroit 9 9 .500 2
Chicago 7 11 .389 4
Kansas City 7 12 .368
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 12 6 .667
Seattle 13 8 .619 ½
Texas 10 7 .588
Oakland 11 10 .524
Los Angeles 8 10 .444 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

Cleveland 1, Seattle 0

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 4, Toronto 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 2, Houston 1

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 7

Toronto 7, Minnesota 4

Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Junis 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 2-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Toussaint 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 1-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-2) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 2-0) at Texas (Smyly 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 4-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 0-3) at Oakland (Brooks 2-1), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

