American League

April 19, 2019 10:24 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 14 6 .700
New York 9 10 .474
Baltimore 8 12 .400 6
Toronto 8 12 .400 6
Boston 7 13 .350 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 11 7 .611
Minnesota 9 7 .563 1
Detroit 9 10 .474
Chicago 8 11 .421
Kansas City 7 13 .350 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 12 6 .667
Seattle 14 8 .636
Texas 10 7 .588
Oakland 11 10 .524
Los Angeles 8 11 .421

___

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 7

Toronto 7, Minnesota 4

Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 5, 11 innings

Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 10

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Baltimore, ppd.

Atlanta at Cleveland, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 2

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 3

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Santana 0-1) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 2-1) at Baltimore (Straily 1-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Shoemaker 3-0) at Oakland (Fiers 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 2-1) at Cleveland (Kluber 1-2), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Porcello 0-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 1-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-0), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (Toussaint 1-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 2-1), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Cole 1-2) at Texas (Sampson 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-1), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.

