East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 14 7 .667 — New York 10 10 .500 3½ Toronto 10 12 .455 4½ Boston 8 13 .381 6 Baltimore 8 14 .364 6½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 12 7 .632 — Minnesota 11 7 .611 ½ Detroit 9 10 .474 3 Chicago 8 11 .421 4 Kansas City 7 14 .333 6 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 13 6 .684 — Seattle 15 8 .652 — Texas 10 8 .556 2½ Oakland 11 12 .478 4 Los Angeles 8 12 .400 5½

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Baltimore, ppd.

Atlanta at Cleveland, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 2

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 3

Houston 7, Texas 2

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3

Toronto 5, Oakland 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 9, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 6, Baltimore 5, 1st game

Toronto 10, Oakland 1

Cleveland 8, Atlanta 4, 1st game

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

Minnesota 16, Baltimore 7, 2nd game

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:50 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City (Lopez 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-2) at Detroit (Boyd 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (McHugh 3-1) at Texas (Miller 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Barria 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 2-1) at Oakland (Anderson 3-0), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

