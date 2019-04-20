|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|New York
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Toronto
|10
|12
|.455
|4½
|Boston
|8
|13
|.381
|6
|Baltimore
|8
|14
|.364
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Minnesota
|11
|7
|.611
|½
|Detroit
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Chicago
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|Kansas City
|7
|14
|.333
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Seattle
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Texas
|10
|8
|.556
|2½
|Oakland
|11
|12
|.478
|4
|Los Angeles
|8
|12
|.400
|5½
___
Minnesota at Baltimore, ppd.
Atlanta at Cleveland, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 2
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 3
Houston 7, Texas 2
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3
Toronto 5, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 9, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 6, Baltimore 5, 1st game
Toronto 10, Oakland 1
Cleveland 8, Atlanta 4, 1st game
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5
Minnesota 16, Baltimore 7, 2nd game
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:50 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Lopez 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-2) at Detroit (Boyd 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Price 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-0), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (McHugh 3-1) at Texas (Miller 0-1), 3:05 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Barria 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 2-1) at Oakland (Anderson 3-0), 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.