East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 14 7 .667 — New York 10 10 .500 3½ Toronto 10 12 .455 4½ Boston 8 13 .381 6 Baltimore 8 14 .364 6½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 11 7 .611 — Cleveland 12 8 .600 — Detroit 9 10 .474 2½ Chicago 8 11 .421 3½ Kansas City 7 14 .333 5½ West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 16 8 .667 — Houston 13 7 .650 1 Texas 11 8 .579 2½ Oakland 11 12 .478 4½ Los Angeles 8 13 .381 6½

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 9, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 6, Baltimore 5, 1st game

Toronto 10, Oakland 1

Cleveland 8, Atlanta 4, 1st game

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

Atlanta 8, Cleveland 7, 2nd game

Minnesota 16, Baltimore 7, 2nd game

Texas 9, Houston 4

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 1-0) at Baltimore (Hess 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 1-1) at Boston (Sale 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-2) at Houston (Peacock 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-2), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Minor 2-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

