|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|New York
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Toronto
|10
|12
|.455
|4½
|Boston
|8
|13
|.381
|6
|Baltimore
|8
|14
|.364
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Cleveland
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Detroit
|10
|10
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|8
|12
|.400
|4
|Kansas City
|7
|14
|.333
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Houston
|13
|7
|.650
|1
|Texas
|11
|8
|.579
|2½
|Oakland
|11
|12
|.478
|4½
|Los Angeles
|8
|13
|.381
|6½
___
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 9, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 6, Baltimore 5, 1st game
Toronto 10, Oakland 1
Cleveland 8, Atlanta 4, 1st game
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5
Atlanta 8, Cleveland 7, 2nd game
Minnesota 16, Baltimore 7, 2nd game
Texas 9, Houston 4
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 1-0) at Baltimore (Hess 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 1-1) at Boston (Sale 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-2) at Houston (Peacock 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-2), 10:07 p.m.
Texas (Minor 2-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
