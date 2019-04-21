East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 14 8 .636 — New York 11 10 .524 2½ Toronto 10 12 .455 4 Boston 9 13 .409 5 Baltimore 8 15 .348 6½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 12 7 .632 — Cleveland 12 8 .600 ½ Detroit 10 10 .500 2½ Chicago 8 12 .400 4½ Kansas City 7 15 .318 6½ West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 16 9 .640 — Houston 13 8 .619 1 Texas 12 8 .600 1½ Oakland 11 12 .478 4 Los Angeles 9 13 .409 5½

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 9, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 6, Baltimore 5, 1st game

Toronto 10, Oakland 1

Cleveland 8, Atlanta 4, 1st game

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

Atlanta 8, Cleveland 7, 2nd game

Minnesota 16, Baltimore 7, 2nd game

Texas 9, Houston 4

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 6, 10 innings

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3, 11 innings

Texas 11, Houston 10

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 6

Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 1-0) at Baltimore (Hess 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 1-1) at Boston (Sale 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-2) at Houston (Peacock 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-2), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Minor 2-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

