Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

April 22, 2019 4:03 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 14 8 .636
New York 11 10 .524
Toronto 11 12 .478
Boston 9 13 .409 5
Baltimore 8 15 .348
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 12 7 .632
Cleveland 12 9 .571 1
Detroit 10 10 .500
Chicago 8 12 .400
Kansas City 7 15 .318
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 16 9 .640
Houston 13 8 .619 1
Texas 12 8 .600
Oakland 11 13 .458
Los Angeles 9 13 .409

___

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 6, 10 innings

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Advertisement

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3, 11 innings

Texas 11, Houston 10

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 6

Toronto 5, Oakland 4

Atlanta 11, Cleveland 5

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Lopez 1-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-2), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Bailey 2-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 2-1) at Houston (Miley 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-1), 10:07 p.m.

Seattle (Swanson 0-1) at San Diego (Margevicius 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.