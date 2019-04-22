East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 15 8 .652 — New York 11 10 .524 3 Toronto 11 12 .478 4 Boston 9 13 .409 5½ Baltimore 8 16 .333 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 13 7 .650 — Cleveland 12 9 .571 1½ Detroit 10 10 .500 3 Chicago 9 12 .429 4½ Kansas City 7 16 .304 7½ West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 16 9 .640 — Texas 12 8 .600 1½ Houston 13 9 .591 1½ Oakland 11 13 .458 4½ Los Angeles 9 13 .409 5½

___

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 6, 10 innings

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Advertisement

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3, 11 innings

Texas 11, Houston 10

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 6

Toronto 5, Oakland 4

Atlanta 11, Cleveland 5

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, ppd.

Chicago White Sox 12, Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 9, Houston 5

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at Boston (Sale 0-4), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Lopez 1-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-2), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Bailey 2-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 2-1) at Houston (Miley 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-1), 10:07 p.m.

Seattle (Swanson 0-1) at San Diego (Margevicius 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.