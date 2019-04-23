|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|New York
|12
|10
|.545
|2½
|Toronto
|11
|12
|.478
|4
|Boston
|9
|13
|.409
|5½
|Baltimore
|8
|16
|.333
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Cleveland
|12
|9
|.571
|1½
|Detroit
|10
|10
|.500
|3
|Chicago
|9
|12
|.429
|4½
|Kansas City
|7
|16
|.304
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Houston
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|Texas
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|Oakland
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Los Angeles
|9
|14
|.391
|6
___
Minnesota 4, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 6, 10 innings
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3, 11 innings
Texas 11, Houston 10
L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 6
Toronto 5, Oakland 4
Atlanta 11, Cleveland 5
Detroit at Boston, ppd.
Chicago White Sox 12, Baltimore 2
Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 9, Houston 5
N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 3, 14 innings
Oakland 6, Texas 1
Detroit (Boyd 1-1) at Boston (Sale 0-4), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Lopez 1-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-2), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 0-2) at Boston (Velazquez 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Bailey 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 2-1) at Houston (Miley 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-1), 10:07 p.m.
Seattle (Swanson 0-1) at San Diego (Margevicius 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.