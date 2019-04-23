Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

April 23, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 15 8 .652
New York 12 10 .545
Toronto 11 12 .478 4
Boston 9 13 .409
Baltimore 8 16 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 13 7 .650
Cleveland 12 9 .571
Detroit 10 10 .500 3
Chicago 9 12 .429
Kansas City 7 16 .304
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 16 9 .640
Houston 13 9 .591
Texas 12 9 .571 2
Oakland 12 13 .480 4
Los Angeles 9 14 .391 6

___

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 6, 10 innings

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3, 11 innings

Texas 11, Houston 10

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 6

Toronto 5, Oakland 4

Atlanta 11, Cleveland 5

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, ppd.

Chicago White Sox 12, Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 9, Houston 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 3, 14 innings

Oakland 6, Texas 1

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Boyd 1-1) at Boston (Sale 0-4), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Lopez 1-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-2), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-2) at Boston (Velazquez 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Bailey 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 2-1) at Houston (Miley 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-1), 10:07 p.m.

Seattle (Swanson 0-1) at San Diego (Margevicius 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Junis 1-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Smyly 0-2) at Oakland (Brooks 2-2), 3:37 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 0-1), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-2) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Santana 0-1) at Baltimore (Means 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Ross 1-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

