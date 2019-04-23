East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 15 8 .652 — New York 12 10 .545 2½ Toronto 11 12 .478 4 Boston 9 14 .391 6 Baltimore 8 16 .333 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 13 7 .650 — Cleveland 12 9 .571 1½ Detroit 11 10 .524 2½ Chicago 9 12 .429 4½ Kansas City 7 16 .304 7½ West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 16 9 .640 — Houston 13 9 .591 1½ Texas 12 9 .571 2 Oakland 12 13 .480 4 Los Angeles 9 14 .391 6

___

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, ppd.

Chicago White Sox 12, Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 9, Houston 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 3, 14 innings

Oakland 6, Texas 1

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 7, Boston 4, 1st game

Miami at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Junis 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Smyly 0-2) at Oakland (Brooks 2-2), 3:37 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 0-1), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-2) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Santana 0-1) at Baltimore (Means 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Ross 1-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

