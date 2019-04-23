|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|New York
|12
|10
|.545
|2½
|Toronto
|11
|12
|.478
|4
|Boston
|9
|14
|.391
|6
|Baltimore
|8
|16
|.333
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Cleveland
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|Detroit
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Chicago
|9
|12
|.429
|4½
|Kansas City
|7
|16
|.304
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Houston
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|Texas
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|Oakland
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Los Angeles
|9
|14
|.391
|6
___
Detroit at Boston, ppd.
Chicago White Sox 12, Baltimore 2
Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 9, Houston 5
N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 3, 14 innings
Oakland 6, Texas 1
Detroit 7, Boston 4, 1st game
Miami 3, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Smyly 0-2) at Oakland (Brooks 2-2), 3:37 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 0-1), 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-2) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Santana 0-1) at Baltimore (Means 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Ross 1-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
