American League

April 23, 2019 10:14 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 16 8 .667
New York 12 10 .545 3
Toronto 11 12 .478
Boston 9 14 .391
Baltimore 9 16 .360
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 13 7 .650
Cleveland 12 10 .545 2
Detroit 11 10 .524
Chicago 9 13 .409 5
Kansas City 7 17 .292 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 16 9 .640
Houston 13 9 .591
Texas 12 9 .571 2
Oakland 12 13 .480 4
Los Angeles 9 14 .391 6

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, ppd.

Chicago White Sox 12, Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 9, Houston 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 3, 14 innings

Oakland 6, Texas 1

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 7, Boston 4, 1st game

Miami 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 2

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Junis 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Smyly 0-2) at Oakland (Brooks 2-2), 3:37 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 0-1), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-2) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Santana 0-1) at Baltimore (Means 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Ross 1-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

