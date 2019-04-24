East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 16 8 .667 — New York 13 10 .565 2½ Toronto 11 13 .458 5 Boston 9 15 .375 7 Baltimore 9 16 .360 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 13 8 .619 — Cleveland 12 10 .545 1½ Detroit 12 10 .545 1½ Chicago 9 13 .409 4½ Kansas City 7 17 .292 7½ West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 16 10 .615 — Houston 14 9 .609 ½ Texas 12 10 .545 2 Oakland 13 13 .500 3 Los Angeles 9 15 .375 6

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, ppd.

Chicago White Sox 12, Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 9, Houston 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 3, 14 innings

Oakland 6, Texas 1

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 7, Boston 4, 1st game

Miami 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 1

San Francisco 7, Toronto 6

Detroit 4, Boston 2, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 2

Houston 10, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 11, Texas 5

San Diego 6, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Junis 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (Rodriguez 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Oakland (Brooks 2-2), 3:37 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 0-1), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-2) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Santana 0-1) at Baltimore (Means 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Ross 1-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Stewart 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-3) at Boston (Porcello 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 2-2) at Houston (Cole 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-2), 9:07 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 0-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-0), 10:10 p.m.

