East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 16 9 .640 — New York 13 10 .565 2 Toronto 11 13 .458 4½ Boston 9 15 .375 6½ Baltimore 9 16 .360 7 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 13 8 .619 — Cleveland 13 10 .565 1 Detroit 12 10 .545 1½ Chicago 9 13 .409 4½ Kansas City 8 17 .320 7 West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 16 10 .615 — Houston 14 9 .609 ½ Texas 12 10 .545 2 Oakland 13 13 .500 3 Los Angeles 9 15 .375 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 7, Boston 4, 1st game

Miami 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 1

San Francisco 7, Toronto 6

Detroit 4, Boston 2, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 2

Houston 10, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 11, Texas 5

San Diego 6, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Miami 2

Kansas City 10, Tampa Bay 2

Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-3) at Boston (Porcello 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 2-1) at Houston (Cole 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-2), 9:07 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 0-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

