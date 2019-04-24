Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

April 24, 2019 4:24 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 16 9 .640
New York 13 10 .565 2
Toronto 11 13 .458
Boston 9 15 .375
Baltimore 9 16 .360 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 13 8 .619
Cleveland 13 10 .565 1
Detroit 12 10 .545
Chicago 9 13 .409
Kansas City 8 17 .320 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 16 10 .615
Houston 14 9 .609 ½
Texas 12 10 .545 2
Oakland 13 13 .500 3
Los Angeles 9 15 .375 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 7, Boston 4, 1st game

Miami 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 1

Advertisement

San Francisco 7, Toronto 6

Detroit 4, Boston 2, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 2

Houston 10, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 11, Texas 5

San Diego 6, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Miami 2

Kansas City 10, Tampa Bay 2

Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-3) at Boston (Porcello 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 2-1) at Houston (Cole 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-2), 9:07 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 0-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.