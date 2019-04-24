|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|New York
|13
|10
|.565
|2
|Toronto
|11
|14
|.440
|5
|Boston
|10
|15
|.400
|6
|Baltimore
|10
|16
|.385
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Cleveland
|13
|10
|.565
|1
|Detroit
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|Chicago
|9
|14
|.391
|5
|Kansas City
|8
|17
|.320
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Seattle
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Texas
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|Oakland
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|Los Angeles
|9
|15
|.375
|5½
___
Detroit 7, Boston 4, 1st game
Miami 3, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 1
San Francisco 7, Toronto 6
Detroit 4, Boston 2, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 2
Houston 10, Minnesota 4
N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 11, Texas 5
San Diego 6, Seattle 3
Cleveland 6, Miami 2
Kansas City 10, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 6, Texas 5
San Diego 1, Seattle 0
San Francisco 4, Toronto 0
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 11, Detroit 4
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-3) at Boston (Porcello 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 2-1) at Houston (Cole 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-2), 9:07 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-0), 10:10 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
