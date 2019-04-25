East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 16 9 .640 — New York 14 10 .583 1½ Toronto 11 14 .440 5 Boston 10 15 .400 6 Baltimore 10 16 .385 6½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 13 9 .591 — Cleveland 13 10 .565 ½ Detroit 12 11 .522 1½ Chicago 9 14 .391 4½ Kansas City 8 17 .320 6½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 15 9 .625 — Seattle 16 11 .593 ½ Texas 12 11 .522 2½ Oakland 14 13 .519 2½ Los Angeles 9 16 .360 6½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 7, Boston 4, 1st game

Miami 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 1

Advertisement

San Francisco 7, Toronto 6

Detroit 4, Boston 2, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 2

Houston 10, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 11, Texas 5

San Diego 6, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Miami 2

Kansas City 10, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 6, Texas 5

San Diego 1, Seattle 0

San Francisco 4, Toronto 0

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 11, Detroit 4

Houston 7, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 5

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-3) at Boston (Porcello 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 2-1) at Houston (Cole 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-2), 9:07 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.