The Associated Press
 
American League

April 25, 2019 10:02 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 16 9 .640
New York 14 10 .583
Toronto 11 14 .440 5
Boston 10 15 .400 6
Baltimore 10 16 .385
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 13 9 .591
Cleveland 13 10 .565 ½
Detroit 12 11 .522
Chicago 9 14 .391
Kansas City 8 17 .320
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 15 9 .625
Seattle 16 11 .593 ½
Texas 12 11 .522
Oakland 14 13 .519
Los Angeles 9 16 .360

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Miami 2

Kansas City 10, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 6, Texas 5

San Diego 1, Seattle 0

San Francisco 4, Toronto 0

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 11, Detroit 4

Houston 7, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 5

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland (Fiers 2-2) at Toronto (Stroman 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 2-0) at Boston (Price 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 0-1) at Minnesota (Perez 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 2-2) at Houston (McHugh 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Miller 1-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 2-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 1-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

