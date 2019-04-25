|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|New York
|14
|10
|.583
|1½
|Toronto
|11
|14
|.440
|5
|Boston
|10
|15
|.400
|6
|Baltimore
|10
|16
|.385
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Cleveland
|13
|10
|.565
|½
|Detroit
|12
|11
|.522
|1½
|Chicago
|9
|14
|.391
|4½
|Kansas City
|8
|17
|.320
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Seattle
|16
|11
|.593
|½
|Texas
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|Oakland
|14
|13
|.519
|2½
|Los Angeles
|9
|16
|.360
|6½
___
Cleveland 6, Miami 2
Kansas City 10, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 6, Texas 5
San Diego 1, Seattle 0
San Francisco 4, Toronto 0
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 11, Detroit 4
Houston 7, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 5
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 2-2) at Toronto (Stroman 1-3), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 2-0) at Boston (Price 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 0-1) at Minnesota (Perez 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 2-2) at Houston (McHugh 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Miller 1-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 2-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 1-3), 10:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
