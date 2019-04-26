|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|New York
|14
|11
|.560
|2
|Toronto
|11
|14
|.440
|5
|Boston
|11
|15
|.423
|5½
|Baltimore
|10
|16
|.385
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Cleveland
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Detroit
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|9
|14
|.391
|4½
|Kansas City
|8
|17
|.320
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Houston
|15
|10
|.600
|½
|Oakland
|14
|13
|.519
|2½
|Texas
|12
|12
|.500
|3
|Los Angeles
|10
|16
|.385
|6
___
Boston 7, Detroit 3
Cleveland 2, Houston 1
L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 5
Seattle 14, Texas 2
Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Straily 1-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 3-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 2-1), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 2-1) at Houston (Peacock 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-2) at San Francisco (Holland 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-0) at Boston (Price 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 2-1) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Minor 2-2) at Seattle (Leake 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 7:05 p.m.
