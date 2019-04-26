Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

April 26, 2019 10:02 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 16 9 .640
New York 14 11 .560 2
Toronto 11 14 .440 5
Boston 11 15 .423
Baltimore 10 16 .385
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 13 9 .591
Cleveland 14 10 .583
Detroit 12 12 .500 2
Chicago 9 14 .391
Kansas City 8 17 .320
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 17 11 .607
Houston 15 10 .600 ½
Oakland 14 13 .519
Texas 12 12 .500 3
Los Angeles 10 16 .385 6

___

Thursday’s Games

Boston 7, Detroit 3

Cleveland 2, Houston 1

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 5

Advertisement

Seattle 14, Texas 2

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Straily 1-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 3-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 2-1), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-1) at Houston (Peacock 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-2) at San Francisco (Holland 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-0) at Boston (Price 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 2-1) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Minor 2-2) at Seattle (Leake 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.