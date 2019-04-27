East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 16 9 .640 — New York 15 11 .577 1½ Toronto 12 14 .462 4½ Boston 11 15 .423 5½ Baltimore 10 17 .370 7 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 14 9 .609 — Cleveland 15 10 .600 — Detroit 12 13 .480 3 Chicago 10 14 .417 4½ Kansas City 8 18 .308 7½ West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 18 11 .621 — Houston 15 11 .577 1½ Oakland 14 14 .500 3½ Texas 12 13 .480 4 Los Angeles 11 16 .407 6

Thursday’s Games

Boston 7, Detroit 3

Cleveland 2, Houston 1

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 5

Seattle 14, Texas 2

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Toronto 4, Oakland 2

Chicago White Sox 12, Detroit 11

Cleveland 6, Houston 3

Minnesota 6, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 1

Seattle 5, Texas 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 3

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Straily 1-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 3-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 2-1), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-1) at Houston (Peacock 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-2) at San Francisco (Holland 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 2-0) at Boston (Price 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Carpenter 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 2-1) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Minor 2-2) at Seattle (Leake 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 7:05 p.m.

