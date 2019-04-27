East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 16 9 .640 — New York 15 11 .577 1½ Toronto 12 14 .462 4½ Boston 11 15 .423 5½ Baltimore 10 18 .357 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 15 9 .625 — Cleveland 15 10 .600 ½ Detroit 12 13 .480 3½ Chicago 10 14 .417 5 Kansas City 8 18 .308 8 West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 18 11 .621 — Houston 15 11 .577 1½ Oakland 14 14 .500 3½ Texas 12 13 .480 4 Los Angeles 11 16 .407 6

___

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Toronto 4, Oakland 2

Chicago White Sox 12, Detroit 11

Cleveland 6, Houston 3

Minnesota 6, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 1

Seattle 5, Texas 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 3

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Minnesota 9, Baltimore 2

Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-0) at Boston (Sale 0-4), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 1-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-3), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 0-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Carpenter 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-2) at Kansas City (Bailey 2-2), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 4-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 2-2) at Seattle (Swanson 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2) at Houston (Miley 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

