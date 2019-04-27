Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

April 27, 2019 7:23 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 16 9 .640
New York 16 11 .593 1
Toronto 13 14 .481 4
Boston 11 15 .423
Baltimore 10 18 .357
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 15 9 .625
Cleveland 15 11 .577 1
Detroit 12 13 .480
Chicago 10 14 .417 5
Kansas City 8 18 .308 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 18 11 .621
Houston 16 11 .593 1
Oakland 14 15 .483 4
Texas 12 13 .480 4
Los Angeles 11 16 .407 6

___

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Toronto 4, Oakland 2

Chicago White Sox 12, Detroit 11

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Cleveland 6, Houston 3

Minnesota 6, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 1

Seattle 5, Texas 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 3

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Minnesota 9, Baltimore 2

Toronto 7, Oakland 1

Houston 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 4

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-0) at Boston (Sale 0-4), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 1-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-3), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 0-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Carpenter 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-2) at Kansas City (Bailey 2-2), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 4-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 2-2) at Seattle (Swanson 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2) at Houston (Miley 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.