Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

April 28, 2019 12:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 17 9 .654
New York 16 11 .593
Toronto 13 14 .481
Boston 11 16 .407
Baltimore 10 18 .357 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 15 9 .625
Cleveland 15 11 .577 1
Detroit 12 13 .480
Chicago 10 14 .417 5
Kansas City 9 18 .333
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 18 12 .600
Houston 16 11 .593 ½
Texas 13 13 .500 3
Oakland 14 15 .483
Los Angeles 11 17 .393 6

___

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Toronto 4, Oakland 2

Chicago White Sox 12, Detroit 11

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Cleveland 6, Houston 3

Minnesota 6, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 1

Seattle 5, Texas 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 3

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Minnesota 9, Baltimore 2

Toronto 7, Oakland 1

Houston 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 4

Tampa Bay 2, Boston 1

Kansas City 9, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 15, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-0) at Boston (Sale 0-4), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 1-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-3), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 0-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-2) at Kansas City (Bailey 2-2), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 4-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 2-2) at Seattle (Swanson 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2) at Houston (Miley 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.