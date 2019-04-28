|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|New York
|16
|11
|.593
|1½
|Toronto
|13
|14
|.481
|4½
|Boston
|11
|16
|.407
|6½
|Baltimore
|10
|18
|.357
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Cleveland
|15
|11
|.577
|1
|Detroit
|12
|13
|.480
|3½
|Chicago
|10
|14
|.417
|5
|Kansas City
|9
|18
|.333
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Houston
|16
|11
|.593
|½
|Texas
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|Oakland
|14
|15
|.483
|3½
|Los Angeles
|11
|17
|.393
|6
___
Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.
Toronto 4, Oakland 2
Chicago White Sox 12, Detroit 11
Cleveland 6, Houston 3
Minnesota 6, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 1
Seattle 5, Texas 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 3
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Minnesota 9, Baltimore 2
Toronto 7, Oakland 1
Houston 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 4
Tampa Bay 2, Boston 1
Kansas City 9, L.A. Angels 4
Texas 15, Seattle 1
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-0) at Boston (Sale 0-4), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 1-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-3), 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 0-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-2) at Kansas City (Bailey 2-2), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 4-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 2-2) at Seattle (Swanson 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2) at Houston (Miley 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
