|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|New York
|16
|11
|.593
|2
|Toronto
|13
|14
|.481
|5
|Boston
|11
|17
|.393
|7½
|Baltimore
|10
|18
|.357
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Cleveland
|15
|11
|.577
|1
|Detroit
|12
|13
|.480
|3½
|Chicago
|10
|14
|.417
|5
|Kansas City
|9
|18
|.333
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Houston
|16
|11
|.593
|½
|Texas
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|Oakland
|14
|15
|.483
|3½
|Los Angeles
|11
|17
|.393
|6
___
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Minnesota 9, Baltimore 2
Toronto 7, Oakland 1
Houston 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 4
Tampa Bay 2, Boston 1
Kansas City 9, L.A. Angels 4
Texas 15, Seattle 1
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2
Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 4-1) at Boston (Rodriguez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 4-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-0) at Kansas City (Keller 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
