American League

April 28, 2019 7:26 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 18 9 .667
New York 17 11 .607
Toronto 14 14 .500
Boston 11 17 .393
Baltimore 10 19 .345 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 16 9 .640
Cleveland 15 11 .577
Detroit 12 14 .462
Chicago 11 14 .440 5
Kansas City 9 19 .321
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 16 11 .593
Seattle 18 13 .581
Texas 14 13 .519 2
Oakland 14 16 .467
Los Angeles 12 17 .414 5

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Minnesota 9, Baltimore 2

Toronto 7, Oakland 1

Houston 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 4

Tampa Bay 2, Boston 1

Kansas City 9, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 15, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2

Toronto 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1

Minnesota 4, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 7, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 11, San Francisco 5

Texas 14, Seattle 1

Cleveland at Houston, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oakland (Montas 4-1) at Boston (Rodriguez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 4-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

