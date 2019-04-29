|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|New York
|17
|11
|.607
|1½
|Toronto
|14
|14
|.500
|4½
|Boston
|11
|17
|.393
|7½
|Baltimore
|10
|19
|.345
|9
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Cleveland
|15
|12
|.556
|2
|Detroit
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|Chicago
|11
|14
|.440
|5
|Kansas City
|9
|19
|.321
|8½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Seattle
|18
|13
|.581
|½
|Texas
|14
|13
|.519
|2½
|Oakland
|14
|16
|.467
|4
|Los Angeles
|12
|17
|.414
|5½
___
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Minnesota 9, Baltimore 2
Toronto 7, Oakland 1
Houston 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 4
Tampa Bay 2, Boston 1
Kansas City 9, L.A. Angels 4
Texas 15, Seattle 1
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2
Toronto 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1
Minnesota 4, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 7, Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees 11, San Francisco 5
Texas 14, Seattle 1
Houston 4, Cleveland 1
Oakland (Montas 4-1) at Boston (Rodriguez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 4-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit (Ross 1-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 3-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Brooks 2-2) at Boston (Porcello 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 1-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-1) at Texas (Sampson 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 2-2) at Kansas City (Junis 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 3-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
