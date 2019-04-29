Listen Live Sports

American League

April 29, 2019 11:11 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 19 9 .679
New York 17 11 .607 2
Toronto 14 14 .500 5
Boston 12 17 .414
Baltimore 10 19 .345
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 9 .654
Cleveland 15 12 .556
Detroit 12 14 .462 5
Chicago 11 14 .440
Kansas City 9 20 .310
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 17 12 .586
Seattle 18 13 .581
Texas 14 13 .519 2
Oakland 14 17 .452 4
Los Angeles 12 17 .414 5

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2

Toronto 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1

Minnesota 4, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 7, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 11, San Francisco 5

Texas 14, Seattle 1

Houston 4, Cleveland 1

Monday’s Games

Boston 9, Oakland 4

Minnesota 1, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 8, Kansas City 5

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Ross 1-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 3-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Brooks 2-2) at Boston (Porcello 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 1-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-1) at Texas (Sampson 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 2-2) at Kansas City (Junis 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at Arizona (Greinke 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 3-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

