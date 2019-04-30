Listen Live Sports

American League

April 30, 2019 10:02 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 19 9 .679
New York 17 11 .607 2
Toronto 14 14 .500 5
Boston 12 17 .414
Baltimore 10 20 .333 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 9 .654
Cleveland 15 12 .556
Chicago 12 14 .462 5
Detroit 12 14 .462 5
Kansas City 9 20 .310
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 17 12 .586
Seattle 18 13 .581
Texas 14 13 .519 2
Oakland 14 17 .452 4
Los Angeles 12 17 .414 5

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 9, Oakland 4

Minnesota 1, Houston 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 8, Kansas City 5

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland (Fiers 2-2) at Boston (Velazquez 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 1-3) at Texas (Miller 1-1), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 2-2), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 2-2) at Miami (Smith 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McHugh 3-2) at Minnesota (Perez 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

