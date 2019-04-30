|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|New York
|17
|11
|.607
|2
|Toronto
|14
|14
|.500
|5
|Boston
|12
|17
|.414
|7½
|Baltimore
|10
|20
|.333
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Cleveland
|15
|12
|.556
|2½
|Chicago
|12
|14
|.462
|5
|Detroit
|12
|14
|.462
|5
|Kansas City
|9
|20
|.310
|9½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Seattle
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Texas
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|Oakland
|14
|17
|.452
|4
|Los Angeles
|12
|17
|.414
|5
___
Boston 9, Oakland 4
Minnesota 1, Houston 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 8, Kansas City 5
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 2-2) at Boston (Velazquez 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 1-3) at Texas (Miller 1-1), 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 2-2), 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-2), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 2-2) at Miami (Smith 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (McHugh 3-2) at Minnesota (Perez 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
