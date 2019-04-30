Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

April 30, 2019 10:35 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 19 9 .679
New York 17 11 .607 2
Toronto 14 14 .500 5
Boston 13 17 .433 7
Baltimore 10 20 .333 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 9 .654
Cleveland 16 12 .571 2
Detroit 13 14 .481
Chicago 12 14 .462 5
Kansas City 9 20 .310
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 17 12 .586
Seattle 18 13 .581
Texas 14 13 .519 2
Oakland 14 18 .438
Los Angeles 12 17 .414 5

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 9, Oakland 4

Minnesota 1, Houston 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 3

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 8, Kansas City 5

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, ppd.

Detroit 3, Philadelphia 1

Boston 5, Oakland 1

Cleveland 7, Miami 4

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland (Fiers 2-2) at Boston (Velazquez 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0) at Kansas City (Junis 2-2), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Taillon 1-3) at Texas (Miller 1-1), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 2-2), 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-2), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (Snell 2-2) at Kansas City (Sparkman 0-1), 5:00 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 2-2) at Miami (Smith 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-3), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (McHugh 3-2) at Minnesota (Perez 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.