American Sebastian Soto makes Bundesliga debut

April 7, 2019 1:49 pm
 
American midfielder Sebastian Soto made his debut for Hannover when he entered in the 80th minute of a 3-1 loss at Wolfsburg on Saturday.

The 18-year-old from Carlsbad, California, played youth soccer for the San Diego Surf, then was in Real Salt Lake’s youth academy from 2015-16 through 2017-18. He joined Hannover’s youth academy last summer.

Soto started against Honduras and Costa Rica last November in the qualification phase of the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship. He did not play in the final, a 2-0 win over Mexico.

On March 25, he assisted on Christian Cappis’ tiebreaking goal in a 2-1 exhibition win for the U.S. over Japan, the Americans’ last match before the Under-20 World Cup in Poland. The U.S. plays Ukraine on May 24, Nigeria three days later and Qatar on May 30.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

