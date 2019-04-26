Listen Live Sports

Andújar plays 5 innings in Yanks’ intrasquad game

April 26, 2019 7:57 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andújar played five innings in his first intrasquad game at the team’s minor league complex.

Andújar has not played for the Yankees since tearing the labrum in his right shoulder while sliding into third base on a pickoff attempt on March 31. He went 2 for 3 Friday with a two-run homer and a walk.

Logan Morrison, who signed a minor league deal last week, played five innings at first base.

Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, recovering from a strained left calf that has sidelined him since April 3, hit in a simulated game.

Right-hander Ben Heller, recovering from Tommy John surgery, is throwing to hitters. Right-hander Danny Farquhar remains at extended spring training to build arm strength.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

