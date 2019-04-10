Listen Live Sports

Angels 11, Brewers 8

April 10, 2019 2:10 am
 
Milwaukee Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cain cf 4 0 2 1 K.Clhun rf 3 1 0 0
Yelich rf 5 0 1 0 Trout cf 2 1 2 0
Braun dh 4 0 0 0 Bourjos cf 3 0 0 0
T.Shaw 3b 4 1 0 0 Bour 1b 3 3 1 0
Aguilar 1b 5 0 0 0 Simmons ss 5 1 3 1
Mstakas 2b 2 2 1 2 Pujols dh 4 1 1 2
Grandal c 4 3 3 3 Goodwin lf 4 1 1 1
Gamel lf 4 1 2 1 Lucroy c 3 1 2 3
H.Perez ss 3 1 1 1 L Stlla 2b 4 2 2 4
Thames ph 1 0 0 0 Fltcher pr-2b 0 0 0 0
Arcia ss 0 0 0 0 Cozart 3b 4 0 0 0
Totals 36 8 10 8 Totals 35 11 12 11
Milwaukee 030 230 000— 8
Los Angeles 600 110 12x—11

E_Lucroy (2). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Milwaukee 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Cain (5), Gamel 2 (3), Simmons 2 (2). HR_Moustakas (4), Grandal 2 (3), La Stella 2 (3). SF_Pujols (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Peralta 3 1-3 8 7 7 1 5
Albers 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Claudio L,0-1 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 0
Wilson 1 1 0 0 2 1
Petricka 1 1 2 2 2 1
Los Angeles
Harvey 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 5
Bard 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Bedrosian W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Garcia H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Allen S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

Claudio pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Bard (Cain). WP_Wilson, Petricka.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:50. A_28,793 (45,050).

