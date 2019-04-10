Listen Live Sports

Angels 11, Brewers 8

April 10, 2019 2:11 am
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .348
Yelich rf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .356
Braun dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225
Shaw 3b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .154
Aguilar 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Moustakas 2b 2 2 1 2 2 0 .211
Grandal c 4 3 3 3 0 1 .364
Gamel lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .273
Perez ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .313
a-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Arcia ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Totals 36 8 10 8 3 11
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .167
Trout cf 2 1 2 0 0 0 .406
Bourjos cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .048
Bour 1b 3 3 1 0 2 1 .143
Simmons ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .233
Pujols dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .231
Goodwin lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .370
Lucroy c 3 1 2 3 1 1 .282
La Stella 2b 4 2 2 4 0 0 .206
1-Fletcher pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Cozart 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .033
Totals 35 11 12 11 6 8
Milwaukee 030 230 000— 8 10 0
Los Angeles 600 110 12x—11 12 1

a-lined out for Perez in the 8th.

1-ran for La Stella in the 7th.

E_Lucroy (2). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Cain (5), Gamel 2 (3), Simmons 2 (2). HR_Grandal (2), off Harvey; Moustakas (4), off Bard; Grandal (3), off Bard; La Stella (2), off Peralta; La Stella (3), off Peralta. RBIs_Cain (3), Moustakas 2 (7), Grandal 3 (5), Gamel (1), Perez (2), Simmons (5), Pujols 2 (4), Goodwin (4), Lucroy 3 (5), La Stella 4 (7). SF_Pujols.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Yelich 2); Los Angeles 3 (Goodwin, Cozart 2). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Los Angeles 6 for 13.

Runners moved up_Perez, Braun, Pujols. GIDP_Braun.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Cozart, Bour).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peralta 3 1-3 8 7 7 1 5 92 6.91
Albers 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 22 5.06
Claudio, L, 0-1 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 26 3.18
Wilson 1 1 0 0 2 1 15 9.00
Petricka 1 1 2 2 2 1 19 18.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Harvey 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 5 89 10.05
Bard 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 24 4.76
Bedrosian, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 3.38
Garcia, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.50
Allen, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.00

Claudio pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Albers 1-0, Claudio 1-0, Wilson 1-1, Bard 1-1. HBP_Bard (Cain). WP_Wilson, Petricka.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:50. A_28,793 (45,050).

