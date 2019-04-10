Angels 11, Brewers 8

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.348
|Yelich rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.356
|Braun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Shaw 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.154
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Moustakas 2b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.211
|Grandal c
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.364
|Gamel lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Perez ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|a-Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Arcia ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|3
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|Trout cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.406
|Bourjos cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.048
|Bour 1b
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.143
|Simmons ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Pujols dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Goodwin lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.370
|Lucroy c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.282
|La Stella 2b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.206
|1-Fletcher pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Cozart 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.033
|Totals
|35
|11
|12
|11
|6
|8
|Milwaukee
|030
|230
|000—
|8
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|600
|110
|12x—11
|12
|1
a-lined out for Perez in the 8th.
1-ran for La Stella in the 7th.
E_Lucroy (2). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Cain (5), Gamel 2 (3), Simmons 2 (2). HR_Grandal (2), off Harvey; Moustakas (4), off Bard; Grandal (3), off Bard; La Stella (2), off Peralta; La Stella (3), off Peralta. RBIs_Cain (3), Moustakas 2 (7), Grandal 3 (5), Gamel (1), Perez (2), Simmons (5), Pujols 2 (4), Goodwin (4), Lucroy 3 (5), La Stella 4 (7). SF_Pujols.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Yelich 2); Los Angeles 3 (Goodwin, Cozart 2). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Los Angeles 6 for 13.
Runners moved up_Perez, Braun, Pujols. GIDP_Braun.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Cozart, Bour).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta
|3
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|1
|5
|92
|6.91
|Albers
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|5.06
|Claudio, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|26
|3.18
|Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|15
|9.00
|Petricka
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|19
|18.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey
|4
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|89
|10.05
|Bard
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|24
|4.76
|Bedrosian, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.38
|Garcia, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.50
|Allen, S, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
Claudio pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Albers 1-0, Claudio 1-0, Wilson 1-1, Bard 1-1. HBP_Bard (Cain). WP_Wilson, Petricka.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:50. A_28,793 (45,050).
