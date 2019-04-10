Angels 11, Brewers 8

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .348 Yelich rf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .356 Braun dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225 Shaw 3b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .154 Aguilar 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Moustakas 2b 2 2 1 2 2 0 .211 Grandal c 4 3 3 3 0 1 .364 Gamel lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .273 Perez ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .313 a-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Arcia ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Totals 36 8 10 8 3 11

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .167 Trout cf 2 1 2 0 0 0 .406 Bourjos cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .048 Bour 1b 3 3 1 0 2 1 .143 Simmons ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .233 Pujols dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .231 Goodwin lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .370 Lucroy c 3 1 2 3 1 1 .282 La Stella 2b 4 2 2 4 0 0 .206 1-Fletcher pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Cozart 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .033 Totals 35 11 12 11 6 8

Milwaukee 030 230 000— 8 10 0 Los Angeles 600 110 12x—11 12 1

a-lined out for Perez in the 8th.

1-ran for La Stella in the 7th.

E_Lucroy (2). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Cain (5), Gamel 2 (3), Simmons 2 (2). HR_Grandal (2), off Harvey; Moustakas (4), off Bard; Grandal (3), off Bard; La Stella (2), off Peralta; La Stella (3), off Peralta. RBIs_Cain (3), Moustakas 2 (7), Grandal 3 (5), Gamel (1), Perez (2), Simmons (5), Pujols 2 (4), Goodwin (4), Lucroy 3 (5), La Stella 4 (7). SF_Pujols.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Yelich 2); Los Angeles 3 (Goodwin, Cozart 2). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Los Angeles 6 for 13.

Runners moved up_Perez, Braun, Pujols. GIDP_Braun.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Cozart, Bour).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta 3 1-3 8 7 7 1 5 92 6.91 Albers 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 22 5.06 Claudio, L, 0-1 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 26 3.18 Wilson 1 1 0 0 2 1 15 9.00 Petricka 1 1 2 2 2 1 19 18.00 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harvey 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 5 89 10.05 Bard 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 24 4.76 Bedrosian, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 3.38 Garcia, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.50 Allen, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.00

Claudio pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Albers 1-0, Claudio 1-0, Wilson 1-1, Bard 1-1. HBP_Bard (Cain). WP_Wilson, Petricka.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:50. A_28,793 (45,050).

