Angels 3, Rangers 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .194 Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .424 Mazara dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Gallo lf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .240 Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .241 Guzman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .125 a-Pence ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .364 DeShields cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .143 Totals 32 1 6 1 3 12

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .219 Trout cf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .375 Bour 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .080 Pujols dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240 La Stella 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Cozart 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .038 Goodwin lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .313 Bourjos lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Fletcher ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Totals 29 3 6 3 1 7

Texas 000 100 000—1 6 0 Los Angeles 001 001 01x—3 6 2

a-grounded out for Mathis in the 9th.

E_Calhoun (1), Robles (1). LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Odor (2), Goodwin (2). HR_Gallo (3), off Pena; Trout (2), off Lynn; Trout (3), off Chavez. RBIs_Gallo (9), Calhoun (4), Trout 2 (6). SB_Andrus (2), DeShields (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Choo, Odor, Andrus, Gallo 3); Los Angeles 1 (Cozart). RISP_Texas 1 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Odor, Mazara. GIDP_Guzman, Trout.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Guzman); Los Angeles 1 (Bour, Fletcher).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn, L, 0-1 7 5 2 2 1 5 105 6.39 Chavez 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 17.18 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pena 4 2-3 4 1 1 2 7 90 5.40 Anderson, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 26 0.00 Robles, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.91 Buttrey, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 Allen, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-0. WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:52. A_41,089 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.