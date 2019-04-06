Angels 3, Rangers 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.424
|Mazara dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.240
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|a-Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|DeShields cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|3
|12
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.219
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.375
|Bour 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.080
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|La Stella 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Cozart 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.038
|Goodwin lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Bourjos lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Fletcher ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|1
|7
|Texas
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|001
|01x—3
|6
|2
a-grounded out for Mathis in the 9th.
E_Calhoun (1), Robles (1). LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Odor (2), Goodwin (2). HR_Gallo (3), off Pena; Trout (2), off Lynn; Trout (3), off Chavez. RBIs_Gallo (9), Calhoun (4), Trout 2 (6). SB_Andrus (2), DeShields (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Choo, Odor, Andrus, Gallo 3); Los Angeles 1 (Cozart). RISP_Texas 1 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Odor, Mazara. GIDP_Guzman, Trout.
DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Guzman); Los Angeles 1 (Bour, Fletcher).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 0-1
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|105
|6.39
|Chavez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|17.18
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pena
|4
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|90
|5.40
|Anderson, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|0.00
|Robles, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.91
|Buttrey, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Allen, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-0. WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_2:52. A_41,089 (45,050).
