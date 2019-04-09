Angels 5, Brewers 2

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Yelich rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .375 Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .171 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .129 Moustakas 2b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .194 Grandal c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .310 Thames dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Arcia ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .242 Totals 32 2 6 2 1 10

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Trout cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .367 Bour 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .125 Simmons ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .184 Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229 Goodwin lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .391 Cozart 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .038 Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250 La Stella 2b 2 1 1 2 1 0 .167 Bourjos lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .056 Fletcher 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Totals 27 5 5 5 5 2

Milwaukee 010 100 000—2 6 1 Los Angeles 020 100 02x—5 5 1

E_Arcia (1), Goodwin (1). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Los Angeles 3. HR_Moustakas (3), off Cahill; La Stella (1), off Chacin; Simmons (1), off Chacin; Bour (1), off Anderson. RBIs_Moustakas (5), Arcia (6), Bour 2 (3), Simmons (4), La Stella 2 (3). SB_Yelich (2). CS_Calhoun (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Cain 2, Shaw); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 5; Los Angeles 0 for 3.

LIDP_Lucroy. GIDP_Arcia, Simmons.

DP_Milwaukee 3 (Arcia, Moustakas, Aguilar), (Yelich, Arcia), (Grandal, Moustakas); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, La Stella, Bour).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chacin, L, 2-1 6 1-3 3 3 3 3 1 89 4.24 Anderson 1 2 2 2 2 0 31 6.00 Wilson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 10.80 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cahill, W, 1-1 6 5 2 2 1 8 90 3.50 Robles, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.18 Buttrey, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00 Allen, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00

HBP_Cahill (Thames).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:40. A_28,571 (45,050).

