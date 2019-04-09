Angels 5, Brewers 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Yelich rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.171
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.129
|Moustakas 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.310
|Thames dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|1
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Trout cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.367
|Bour 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.125
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.184
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Goodwin lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.391
|Cozart 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.038
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|La Stella 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.167
|Bourjos lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.056
|Fletcher 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Totals
|27
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Milwaukee
|010
|100
|000—2
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|020
|100
|02x—5
|5
|1
E_Arcia (1), Goodwin (1). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Los Angeles 3. HR_Moustakas (3), off Cahill; La Stella (1), off Chacin; Simmons (1), off Chacin; Bour (1), off Anderson. RBIs_Moustakas (5), Arcia (6), Bour 2 (3), Simmons (4), La Stella 2 (3). SB_Yelich (2). CS_Calhoun (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Cain 2, Shaw); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 5; Los Angeles 0 for 3.
LIDP_Lucroy. GIDP_Arcia, Simmons.
DP_Milwaukee 3 (Arcia, Moustakas, Aguilar), (Yelich, Arcia), (Grandal, Moustakas); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, La Stella, Bour).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chacin, L, 2-1
|6
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|89
|4.24
|Anderson
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|31
|6.00
|Wilson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|10.80
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill, W, 1-1
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|90
|3.50
|Robles, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.18
|Buttrey, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Allen, S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
HBP_Cahill (Thames).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:40. A_28,571 (45,050).
