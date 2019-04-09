Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 5, Brewers 2

April 9, 2019 1:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Yelich rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .375
Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .171
Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .129
Moustakas 2b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .194
Grandal c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .310
Thames dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Arcia ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .242
Totals 32 2 6 2 1 10
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Trout cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .367
Bour 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .125
Simmons ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .184
Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229
Goodwin lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .391
Cozart 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .038
Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250
La Stella 2b 2 1 1 2 1 0 .167
Bourjos lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .056
Fletcher 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Totals 27 5 5 5 5 2
Milwaukee 010 100 000—2 6 1
Los Angeles 020 100 02x—5 5 1

E_Arcia (1), Goodwin (1). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Los Angeles 3. HR_Moustakas (3), off Cahill; La Stella (1), off Chacin; Simmons (1), off Chacin; Bour (1), off Anderson. RBIs_Moustakas (5), Arcia (6), Bour 2 (3), Simmons (4), La Stella 2 (3). SB_Yelich (2). CS_Calhoun (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Cain 2, Shaw); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 5; Los Angeles 0 for 3.

LIDP_Lucroy. GIDP_Arcia, Simmons.

Advertisement

DP_Milwaukee 3 (Arcia, Moustakas, Aguilar), (Yelich, Arcia), (Grandal, Moustakas); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, La Stella, Bour).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chacin, L, 2-1 6 1-3 3 3 3 3 1 89 4.24
Anderson 1 2 2 2 2 0 31 6.00
Wilson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 10.80
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cahill, W, 1-1 6 5 2 2 1 8 90 3.50
Robles, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.18
Buttrey, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00
Allen, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00

HBP_Cahill (Thames).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:40. A_28,571 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps’ Silent Drill Platoon visits San Francisco

Today in History

1983: Suicide bomber destroys US embassy in Beirut

Get our daily newsletter.