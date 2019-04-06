Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 5, Rangers 1

April 6, 2019 7:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
DShelds cf 4 0 0 0 Fltcher 3b 5 1 3 0
Choo dh 3 0 2 0 Trout cf 2 1 1 4
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 5 0 1 0
Pence lf 4 0 1 0 Pujols 1b 4 1 1 1
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Lucroy dh 4 0 0 0
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 3 0 0 0
Frsythe 3b-1b 3 1 1 0 Goodwin rf 1 0 1 0
Guzman 1b 1 0 1 0 K.Smith c 3 0 1 0
A.Cbrra pr-3b 2 0 0 0 Bourjos lf 3 1 1 0
Knr-Flf c 2 0 1 1 L Stlla 2b 3 1 1 0
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 33 5 10 5
Texas 000 010 000—1
Los Angeles 000 400 10x—5

E_Forsythe (2). DP_Texas 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Texas 6, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Choo (3), Forsythe (1), Guzman (4), Fletcher (1), Goodwin (3). HR_Trout (4), Pujols (1). SB_Fletcher (1), Simmons (1). S_Kiner-Falefa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Smyly L,0-1 3 1-3 6 4 4 3 4
Chavez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Sampson 3 2-3 4 1 1 2 2
Gomez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Skaggs W,1-1 6 1-3 5 1 1 1 5
Garcia H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Robles 1 1 0 0 0 3
Bard 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Smyly (Trout), by Garcia (Forsythe), by Sampson (Smith). WP_Smyly, Sampson.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

Advertisement

T_3:22. A_31,747 (45,050).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsman works on his UAS pre-flight

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.