Angels 5, Rangers 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.120
|Choo dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.378
|Pence lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Forsythe 3b-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Guzman 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|1-Cabrera pr-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Kiner-Falefa c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|1
|12
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Trout cf
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|1
|.385
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.241
|Lucroy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Goodwin rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Bourjos lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.067
|La Stella 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|5
|7
|Texas
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|400
|10x—5
|10
|0
1-ran for Guzman in the 3rd.
E_Forsythe (2). LOB_Texas 6, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Choo (3), Forsythe (1), Guzman (4), Fletcher (1), Goodwin (3). HR_Trout (4), off Smyly; Pujols (1), off Sampson. RBIs_Kiner-Falefa (2), Trout 4 (10), Pujols (2). SB_Fletcher (1), Simmons (1). S_Kiner-Falefa.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Andrus, Pence); Los Angeles 6 (Simmons, Pujols, Calhoun 3, La Stella). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Los Angeles 3 for 13.
LIDP_Fletcher. GIDP_Mazara.
DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor); Los Angeles 1 (Pujols, Simmons).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|4
|90
|7.11
|Chavez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|14.54
|Sampson
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|66
|1.86
|Gomez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.75
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skaggs, W, 1-1
|6
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|101
|2.45
|Garcia, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.45
|Robles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.86
|Bard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Gomez 1-0. HBP_Smyly (Trout), Garcia (Forsythe), Sampson (Smith). WP_Smyly, Sampson.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:22. A_31,747 (45,050).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.