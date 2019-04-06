Angels 5, Rangers 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .120 Choo dh 3 0 2 0 1 1 .286 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .378 Pence lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .333 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .171 Forsythe 3b-1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .300 Guzman 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .231 1-Cabrera pr-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Kiner-Falefa c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .308 Totals 31 1 6 1 1 12

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher 3b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .333 Trout cf 2 1 1 4 2 1 .385 Simmons ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .172 Pujols 1b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .241 Lucroy dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .200 Goodwin rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .353 Smith c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .111 Bourjos lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .067 La Stella 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .167 Totals 33 5 10 5 5 7

Texas 000 010 000—1 6 1 Los Angeles 000 400 10x—5 10 0

1-ran for Guzman in the 3rd.

E_Forsythe (2). LOB_Texas 6, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Choo (3), Forsythe (1), Guzman (4), Fletcher (1), Goodwin (3). HR_Trout (4), off Smyly; Pujols (1), off Sampson. RBIs_Kiner-Falefa (2), Trout 4 (10), Pujols (2). SB_Fletcher (1), Simmons (1). S_Kiner-Falefa.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Andrus, Pence); Los Angeles 6 (Simmons, Pujols, Calhoun 3, La Stella). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Los Angeles 3 for 13.

LIDP_Fletcher. GIDP_Mazara.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor); Los Angeles 1 (Pujols, Simmons).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly, L, 0-1 3 1-3 6 4 4 3 4 90 7.11 Chavez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 14.54 Sampson 3 2-3 4 1 1 2 2 66 1.86 Gomez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.75 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skaggs, W, 1-1 6 1-3 5 1 1 1 5 101 2.45 Garcia, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.45 Robles 1 1 0 0 0 3 15 3.86 Bard 1 0 0 0 0 3 19 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Gomez 1-0. HBP_Smyly (Trout), Garcia (Forsythe), Sampson (Smith). WP_Smyly, Sampson.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:22. A_31,747 (45,050).

