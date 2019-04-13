Angels 6, Cubs 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.151
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Bour 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.186
|Lucroy c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Goodwin cf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Fletcher lf-2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.300
|La Stella 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.184
|Robles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Allen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cozart 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.108
|Stratton p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Buttrey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Pujols ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|1-Ward pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jewell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Bourjos ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.042
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|5
|8
|5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Descalso 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.316
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Zobrist rf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.308
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.192
|Baez ss
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Heyward cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.375
|Contreras c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.316
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.192
|Bote 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Hendricks p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosario p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Webster p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Almora Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Collins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Zagunis ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.350
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|7
|11
|Los Angeles
|030
|002
|010—6
|9
|1
|Chicago
|001
|010
|021—5
|9
|1
a-walked for Buttrey in the 6th. b-popped out for Webster in the 6th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Jewell in the 8th. d-singled for Kintzler in the 8th.
1-ran for Pujols in the 6th.
E_Goodwin (2), Contreras (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Chicago 11. 2B_Bour (2), Baez 3 (4), Heyward (1). RBIs_Calhoun (5), Fletcher (3), Cozart (2), Pujols (6), Bourjos (1), Baez 2 (12), Heyward (10), Zagunis 2 (4). CS_Descalso (1). SF_Bourjos, Heyward.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Calhoun, Simmons 3, Fletcher, Stratton, Allen); Chicago 7 (Descalso, Baez, Heyward, Contreras 2, Schwarber 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 13; Chicago 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Stratton, Lucroy, Rizzo, Descalso. GIDP_Stratton.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lucroy, Simmons); Chicago 1 (Baez, Rizzo).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stratton
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|4
|5
|81
|5.54
|Buttrey, W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Garcia, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1.29
|Jewell, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Robles
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|29
|4.91
|Allen, S, 4-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|33
|1.42
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, L, 0-3
|5
|6
|3
|2
|1
|2
|87
|5.40
|Brach
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|25
|4.05
|Rosario
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|7.20
|Webster
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Collins
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|25
|4.50
|Kintzler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.52
|Ryan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|4.91
Rosario pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Collins pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 1-0, Allen 2-0, Rosario 3-1, Webster 3-0, Kintzler 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:56. A_38,755 (41,649).
