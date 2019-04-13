Listen Live Sports

Angels 6, Cubs 5

April 13, 2019 6:31 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 1 1 2 .151
Simmons ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Bour 1b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .186
Lucroy c 5 1 1 0 0 0 .271
Goodwin cf-lf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .333
Fletcher lf-2b 3 2 1 1 2 0 .300
La Stella 2b 0 1 0 0 3 0 .184
Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Allen p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cozart 3b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .108
Stratton p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Buttrey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Pujols ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .239
1-Ward pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jewell p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Bourjos ph-cf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .042
Totals 33 6 9 5 8 5
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Descalso 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .316
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zobrist rf-2b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .308
Rizzo 1b 3 2 0 0 2 0 .192
Baez ss 5 0 3 2 0 0 .262
Heyward cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .375
Contreras c 5 1 1 0 0 3 .316
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .192
Bote 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269
Hendricks p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Webster p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Almora Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Collins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Zagunis ph-rf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .350
Totals 35 5 9 5 7 11
Los Angeles 030 002 010—6 9 1
Chicago 001 010 021—5 9 1

a-walked for Buttrey in the 6th. b-popped out for Webster in the 6th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Jewell in the 8th. d-singled for Kintzler in the 8th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 6th.

E_Goodwin (2), Contreras (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Chicago 11. 2B_Bour (2), Baez 3 (4), Heyward (1). RBIs_Calhoun (5), Fletcher (3), Cozart (2), Pujols (6), Bourjos (1), Baez 2 (12), Heyward (10), Zagunis 2 (4). CS_Descalso (1). SF_Bourjos, Heyward.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Calhoun, Simmons 3, Fletcher, Stratton, Allen); Chicago 7 (Descalso, Baez, Heyward, Contreras 2, Schwarber 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 13; Chicago 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Stratton, Lucroy, Rizzo, Descalso. GIDP_Stratton.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lucroy, Simmons); Chicago 1 (Baez, Rizzo).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stratton 4 2-3 5 2 2 4 5 81 5.54
Buttrey, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
Garcia, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 1.29
Jewell, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Robles 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 29 4.91
Allen, S, 4-4 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 3 33 1.42
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks, L, 0-3 5 6 3 2 1 2 87 5.40
Brach 2-3 1 2 2 3 0 25 4.05
Rosario 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 7.20
Webster 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.00
Collins 1 2 1 1 1 0 25 4.50
Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.52
Ryan 1 0 0 0 2 2 23 4.91

Rosario pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Collins pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 1-0, Allen 2-0, Rosario 3-1, Webster 3-0, Kintzler 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:56. A_38,755 (41,649).

