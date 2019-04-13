Angels 6, Cubs 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 4 0 0 1 1 2 .151 Simmons ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Bour 1b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .186 Lucroy c 5 1 1 0 0 0 .271 Goodwin cf-lf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .333 Fletcher lf-2b 3 2 1 1 2 0 .300 La Stella 2b 0 1 0 0 3 0 .184 Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Allen p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Cozart 3b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .108 Stratton p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Buttrey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Pujols ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .239 1-Ward pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jewell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Bourjos ph-cf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .042 Totals 33 6 9 5 8 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Descalso 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .316 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Zobrist rf-2b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .308 Rizzo 1b 3 2 0 0 2 0 .192 Baez ss 5 0 3 2 0 0 .262 Heyward cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .375 Contreras c 5 1 1 0 0 3 .316 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .192 Bote 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Hendricks p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Webster p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Almora Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Collins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Zagunis ph-rf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .350 Totals 35 5 9 5 7 11

Los Angeles 030 002 010—6 9 1 Chicago 001 010 021—5 9 1

a-walked for Buttrey in the 6th. b-popped out for Webster in the 6th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Jewell in the 8th. d-singled for Kintzler in the 8th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 6th.

E_Goodwin (2), Contreras (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Chicago 11. 2B_Bour (2), Baez 3 (4), Heyward (1). RBIs_Calhoun (5), Fletcher (3), Cozart (2), Pujols (6), Bourjos (1), Baez 2 (12), Heyward (10), Zagunis 2 (4). CS_Descalso (1). SF_Bourjos, Heyward.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Calhoun, Simmons 3, Fletcher, Stratton, Allen); Chicago 7 (Descalso, Baez, Heyward, Contreras 2, Schwarber 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 13; Chicago 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Stratton, Lucroy, Rizzo, Descalso. GIDP_Stratton.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lucroy, Simmons); Chicago 1 (Baez, Rizzo).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stratton 4 2-3 5 2 2 4 5 81 5.54 Buttrey, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00 Garcia, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 1.29 Jewell, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Robles 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 29 4.91 Allen, S, 4-4 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 3 33 1.42 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks, L, 0-3 5 6 3 2 1 2 87 5.40 Brach 2-3 1 2 2 3 0 25 4.05 Rosario 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 7.20 Webster 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.00 Collins 1 2 1 1 1 0 25 4.50 Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.52 Ryan 1 0 0 0 2 2 23 4.91

Rosario pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Collins pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 1-0, Allen 2-0, Rosario 3-1, Webster 3-0, Kintzler 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:56. A_38,755 (41,649).

