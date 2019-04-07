Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Angels 7, Rangers 2

April 7, 2019 7:50 pm
 
Texas Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 2 0 0 0 L Stlla 2b 4 1 0 1
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Trout cf 2 1 1 2
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Bour 1b 4 0 1 0
Mazara rf 3 1 2 0 Simmons ss 5 1 1 0
Gallo lf 3 1 1 2 Pujols dh 3 1 1 0
A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 3 2 2 1
Frsythe 1b 4 0 1 0 Lucroy c 4 1 2 1
Knr-Flf c 3 0 1 0 Cozart 3b 0 0 0 1
DShelds cf 3 0 0 0 Bourjos ph-lf 3 0 0 0
Fltcher lf-3b 4 0 1 1
Totals 29 2 6 2 Totals 32 7 9 7
Texas 020 000 000—2
Los Angeles 040 002 10x—7

E_A.Cabrera (2). DP_Texas 2, Los Angeles 3. LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Forsythe (2). HR_Gallo (4), Trout (5), Goodwin (1). SB_Simmons (2). CS_Odor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Miller L,0-1 2 4 4 4 3 1
Springs 2 0 0 0 1 2
Bird 2 2 2 2 1 1
Kelley 1 2 1 1 0 0
Martin 1 1 0 0 1 1
Los Angeles
Stratton 4 4 2 2 4 1
Anderson W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bedrosian H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garcia 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 0
Buttrey H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2

S.Miller pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd

Stratton pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Miller (Cozart), by Bedrosian (Mazara), by Bird (Bour), by Garcia (Kiner-Falefa).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:30. A_42,076 (45,050).

The Associated Press

