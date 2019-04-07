Angels 7, Rangers 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .267 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .158 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .366 Mazara rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .258 Gallo lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .250 Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Forsythe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .313 DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .107 Totals 29 2 6 2 5 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. La Stella 2b 4 1 0 1 1 1 .143 Trout cf 2 1 1 2 3 0 .393 Bour 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .103 Simmons ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .176 Pujols dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .250 Goodwin rf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .400 Lucroy c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .242 Cozart 3b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .038 a-Bourjos ph-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .056 Fletcher lf-3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .321 Totals 32 7 9 7 6 5

Texas 020 000 000—2 6 1 Los Angeles 040 002 10x—7 9 0

a-flied out for Cozart in the 3rd.

E_Cabrera (2). LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Forsythe (2). HR_Gallo (4), off Stratton; Trout (5), off Bird; Goodwin (1), off Kelley. RBIs_Gallo 2 (11), La Stella (1), Trout 2 (12), Goodwin (3), Lucroy (2), Cozart (1), Fletcher (2). SB_Simmons (2). CS_Odor (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Andrus 2, Cabrera 2); Los Angeles 4 (Simmons 2, Fletcher, Bourjos). RISP_Texas 2 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_La Stella, Bourjos, Lucroy. LIDP_Simmons. GIDP_Cabrera 2, DeShields, Fletcher.

DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Forsythe), (Forsythe); Los Angeles 4 (La Stella, Simmons, Bour), (Bour, Simmons), (Simmons, La Stella, Bour), (Trout, Simmons).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miller, L, 0-1 2 4 4 4 3 1 67 9.53 Springs 2 0 0 0 1 2 34 1.29 Bird 2 2 2 2 1 1 39 6.00 Kelley 1 2 1 1 0 0 11 1.80 Martin 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 6.00 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stratton 4 4 2 2 4 1 85 6.48 Anderson, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 Bedrosian, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.15 Garcia 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 28 1.80 Buttrey, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00

Miller pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.

Stratton pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Springs 2-0, Anderson 3-0, Buttrey 3-0. HBP_Miller (Cozart), Bedrosian (Mazara), Bird (Bour), Garcia (Kiner-Falefa).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:30. A_42,076 (45,050).

