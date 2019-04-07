Angels 7, Rangers 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.267
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.158
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.366
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Forsythe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Kiner-Falefa c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.107
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|5
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.143
|Trout cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|.393
|Bour 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.103
|Simmons ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Pujols dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Goodwin rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.400
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Cozart 3b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.038
|a-Bourjos ph-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.056
|Fletcher lf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|7
|6
|5
|Texas
|020
|000
|000—2
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|040
|002
|10x—7
|9
|0
a-flied out for Cozart in the 3rd.
E_Cabrera (2). LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Forsythe (2). HR_Gallo (4), off Stratton; Trout (5), off Bird; Goodwin (1), off Kelley. RBIs_Gallo 2 (11), La Stella (1), Trout 2 (12), Goodwin (3), Lucroy (2), Cozart (1), Fletcher (2). SB_Simmons (2). CS_Odor (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Andrus 2, Cabrera 2); Los Angeles 4 (Simmons 2, Fletcher, Bourjos). RISP_Texas 2 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_La Stella, Bourjos, Lucroy. LIDP_Simmons. GIDP_Cabrera 2, DeShields, Fletcher.
DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Forsythe), (Forsythe); Los Angeles 4 (La Stella, Simmons, Bour), (Bour, Simmons), (Simmons, La Stella, Bour), (Trout, Simmons).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller, L, 0-1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|3
|1
|67
|9.53
|Springs
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|1.29
|Bird
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|39
|6.00
|Kelley
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1.80
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|6.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stratton
|4
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|85
|6.48
|Anderson, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Bedrosian, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.15
|Garcia
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|1.80
|Buttrey, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
Miller pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.
Stratton pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Springs 2-0, Anderson 3-0, Buttrey 3-0. HBP_Miller (Cozart), Bedrosian (Mazara), Bird (Bour), Garcia (Kiner-Falefa).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:30. A_42,076 (45,050).
