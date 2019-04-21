Angels 8, Mariners 6

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.262
|Santana lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.317
|Encarnacion 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Healy 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.429
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Moore ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|a-Bruce ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|1-Beckham pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|M.Smith cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.195
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|3
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.184
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|2-Bourjos pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.103
|Bour 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Goodwin lf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.346
|K.Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|La Stella dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Cozart 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.102
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|8
|4
|6
|Seattle
|001
|000
|005—6
|10
|1
|Los Angeles
|020
|101
|22x—8
|11
|0
a-walked for Moore in the 7th.
1-ran for Bruce in the 7th. 2-ran for Trout in the 8th.
E_Murphy (1). LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Haniger (10), Healy (10), Murphy (3), Gordon (2), Calhoun (4), Trout 2 (4), Simmons (8). HR_Murphy (2), off Ramirez; Gordon (2), off Ramirez; Haniger (7), off Allen; K.Smith (1), off Leake; La Stella (5), off Leake; Goodwin (3), off Leake; La Stella (6), off Alaniz. RBIs_Haniger 2 (18), Santana (26), Murphy 2 (4), Gordon (14), Calhoun (10), Bour (6), Simmons (11), Goodwin (9), K.Smith 2 (3), La Stella 2 (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (M.Smith 2); Los Angeles 5 (Simmons 2, K.Smith 2, Cozart). RISP_Seattle 3 for 5; Los Angeles 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Bour 2, Calhoun. LIDP_Gordon. GIDP_Bour, K.Smith.
DP_Seattle 2 (Moore, Gordon, Encarnacion), (Beckham, Encarnacion); Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Calhoun).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake, L, 2-2
|6
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|81
|4.30
|Armstrong
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|29
|14.73
|Alaniz
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|17
|20.25
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.48
|Barria, W, 2-1
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|71
|4.26
|Buttrey, H, 5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|0.00
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
|34
|4.35
|Allen
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|12
|6.14
|Garcia, S, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.96
Allen pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Allen 1-1, Garcia 1-0. HBP_Barria (Healy), Leake (La Stella). WP_Allen. PB_Murphy (1).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_2:51. A_34,155 (45,050).
