...

Angels 8, Mariners 6

April 21, 2019 7:14 pm
 
1 min read
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger rf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .262
Santana lf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .317
Encarnacion 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .327
Healy 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .233
Murphy c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .429
Gordon 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .294
Moore ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .148
a-Bruce ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .208
1-Beckham pr-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .293
M.Smith cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .195
Totals 35 6 10 6 3 7
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .184
Trout cf 3 1 2 0 2 0 .333
2-Bourjos pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .103
Bour 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .203
Simmons ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .273
Goodwin lf 2 2 1 1 2 0 .346
K.Smith c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .240
La Stella dh 3 2 2 2 0 0 .246
Cozart 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .102
Fletcher 2b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .299
Totals 34 8 11 8 4 6
Seattle 001 000 005—6 10 1
Los Angeles 020 101 22x—8 11 0

a-walked for Moore in the 7th.

1-ran for Bruce in the 7th. 2-ran for Trout in the 8th.

E_Murphy (1). LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Haniger (10), Healy (10), Murphy (3), Gordon (2), Calhoun (4), Trout 2 (4), Simmons (8). HR_Murphy (2), off Ramirez; Gordon (2), off Ramirez; Haniger (7), off Allen; K.Smith (1), off Leake; La Stella (5), off Leake; Goodwin (3), off Leake; La Stella (6), off Alaniz. RBIs_Haniger 2 (18), Santana (26), Murphy 2 (4), Gordon (14), Calhoun (10), Bour (6), Simmons (11), Goodwin (9), K.Smith 2 (3), La Stella 2 (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (M.Smith 2); Los Angeles 5 (Simmons 2, K.Smith 2, Cozart). RISP_Seattle 3 for 5; Los Angeles 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Bour 2, Calhoun. LIDP_Gordon. GIDP_Bour, K.Smith.

DP_Seattle 2 (Moore, Gordon, Encarnacion), (Beckham, Encarnacion); Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Calhoun).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake, L, 2-2 6 6 4 4 2 4 81 4.30
Armstrong 1 3 2 2 1 0 29 14.73
Alaniz 1 2 2 1 1 2 17 20.25
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.48
Barria, W, 2-1 5 4 1 1 0 3 71 4.26
Buttrey, H, 5 1 2 0 0 1 0 22 0.00
Ramirez 1 2-3 3 4 4 1 3 34 4.35
Allen 0 1 1 1 1 0 12 6.14
Garcia, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.96

Allen pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Allen 1-1, Garcia 1-0. HBP_Barria (Healy), Leake (La Stella). WP_Allen. PB_Murphy (1).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:51. A_34,155 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

